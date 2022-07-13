Mumbai: Man fires at wife, mother-in-law, shoots self to play victim

Khaiyyammudin Sayyad, who has been externed from city limits, commits the crime at Dharavi after getting into a tiff with his wife over money

In Feb 2021, Khaiyyammudin Sayyad was ordered to stay away from Mumbai limits for two years

A man who has been externed from the city limits opened fire at his wife and mother-in-law at Dharavi on Tuesday morning following an argument over money. Khaiyyammudin Sayyad, 32, shot himself in the left arm to escape suspicion, said the police.

Around 7 am, Sayyad barged into his mother-in-law’s home at PMGP Colony, where his wife Nazneen, 30, has been living. The police said Sayyad had given R40, 000 to his wife and had been demanding it back. A few days ago, there had been an argument between them and she had promised to return the money.

Following angry exchanges on Tuesday morning, Sayyad walked out of his mother-in-law’s home on the fourth floor of a building. As the mother and daughter kept hurling abuses at him, Sayyad, who was on the road, pulled out a revolver and opened fire in their direction. The bullet did not hit anyone, said a police officer.

While his mother-in-law alerted the police, Sayyad too dialled the police helpline 100 a while later and claimed that he had been fired at by his brother-in-law Pappu, alias Shoaib Shaikh, and his left arm was injured.

“We suspect that the bullet injury to Sayyad’s left arm is self-inflicted, wherein a bullet brushed his arm. However, doctors have kept him under observation at Sion hospital for a day,” said Vijay Kandalgaonkar, senior inspector of Dharavi police station.

“After recording the statements of several people, we have booked Sayyad for an attempt to murder along with sections of the Arms Act, on the complaint of his mother-in-law,” said the officer.

The police said Sayyad had been externed from the city limits on February 10, 2021, for two years and since then he had been living in Karjat. He faces 10 cases including assault and robbery.

10

No. of cases against Khaiyyammudin Sayyad