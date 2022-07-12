Breaking News
Updated on: 12 July,2022 07:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

The deceased was identified as Paresh Bhosale, a resident of Malad East, who worked at the Westin hotel as a housekeeping supervisor

Mumbai: Man goes for a swim in the forest, drowns

Representative Image


A 35-year-old employee of a Goregaon five-star hotel allegedly drowned in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park at Malad East on Monday afternoon. Police suspect that the deceased went for a swim in the rain water that gathers in large amounts in the forest and drowned. The Kurar police have registered an accidental death report and are investigating the matter.

The deceased was identified as Paresh Bhosale, a resident of Malad East, who worked at the Westin hotel as a housekeeping supervisor. According to the police, on Monday at 2 pm Bhosale went for a swim in an area connected to the SGNP at Malad. They said it was raining heavily and he drowned. They said his body was found at Kranti Nagar in Malad East.




Speaking to mid-day, Senior Inspector Satish Gadhave of Kurar police station said, “We took the  deceased to Shatabdi hospital where he was declared dead. We didn’t find anything in his pocket and identified him after inquiring in the area. During the monsoon many people go into the forest to swim. We suspect he also went for the same. We are trying to find if he was with someone or alone.”


