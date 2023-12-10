Breaking News
Mumbai man steals own scooty from towing station

Updated on: 10 December,2023 07:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

On December 4, the traffic division towed a two-wheeler from Neptune Mall, Bhandup, as it was parked in a no-parking zone

The scooty was stolen from Sonpur Junction/ Rajesh Gupta

The Mulund Police served a notice to a 22-year-old man for allegedly stealing his own two-wheeler from a towing center. According to the police, the complainant Constable Rajesh Chavan approached the station to register an FIR against the man.


On December 4, the traffic division towed a two-wheeler from Neptune Mall, Bhandup, as it was parked in a no-parking zone. “After towing the scooty, we locked it and kept it near Sonpur Junction as is the protocol. The two-wheeler was charged a fine of Rs 1,800. However, when we checked on December 5, the scooter was missing. Hence, we approached the police station to register a complaint,” said an officer posted in the traffic division.


“We contacted his father and he came on December 6 to give us the scooter back,” said the officer. “He confessed that he committed the robbery, and he did this because he feared that his family would question him about the absence of the two-wheeler,” the officer added. The Mulund Police then registered an FIR under Section 379 (theft) against unknown persons and began the investigation.


mulund mumbai police bhandup mumbai mumbai news

