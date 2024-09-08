Both men were injured during the repair of an outdoor AC unit on the second-floor podium of Kyma Hotel

Representation Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: Man succumbs to injuries after BKC hotel AC blast x 00:00

A 50-year-old man, critically injured in an outdoor air conditioner blast at Kyma Hotel’s Corporate Building in Bandra Kurla Complex (G Block), passed away during treatment on Sunday.

Both men were injured during the repair of an outdoor AC unit on the second-floor podium of Kyma Hotel. The incident, which occurred on August 5, was reported by the civic disaster control room.

The deceased, Taranath, 50, succumbed to his injuries at the civic-run Kurla Bhabha Hospital. Sujit Pal, 33, who sustained 80 per cent burns, is currently receiving treatment at the same hospital, with his condition remaining critical.

