Breaking News
Mumbai: Rent controversy leaves Bandra fair stalls empty
Dating app scam probe: Two city clubs get notices for duping men on dating apps
Mumbai: Nine-foot-long Indian marsh crocodile rescued in Mulund
Mumbai: Ganesh mandal worker killed in hit-and-run
Mumbai rail upgrade: WR shifts another rail line to make way for sixth
Mumbai: Man succumbs to injuries after BKC hotel AC blast
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Man succumbs to injuries after BKC hotel AC blast

Mumbai: Man succumbs to injuries after BKC hotel AC blast

Updated on: 09 September,2024 07:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

Both men were injured during the repair of an outdoor AC unit on the second-floor podium of Kyma Hotel

Mumbai: Man succumbs to injuries after BKC hotel AC blast

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Man succumbs to injuries after BKC hotel AC blast
x
00:00

A 50-year-old man, critically injured in an outdoor air conditioner blast at Kyma Hotel’s Corporate Building in Bandra Kurla Complex (G Block), passed away during treatment on Sunday.


Both men were injured during the repair of an outdoor AC unit on the second-floor podium of Kyma Hotel. The incident, which occurred on August 5, was reported by the civic disaster control room.



The deceased, Taranath, 50, succumbed to his injuries at the civic-run Kurla Bhabha Hospital. Sujit Pal, 33, who sustained 80 per cent burns, is currently receiving treatment at the same hospital, with his condition remaining critical.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Bandra BKC (Bandra Kurla Complex) kurla bhabha hospital mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK