Mumbai: Man suffering from depression ends life

A 21-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his house in the western suburb of Kandivali, police said on Sunday, reported news agency PTI.

The man identified as Prakash Jha was found hanging at his house in the Poisar locality late on Saturday night, an official from Samta Nagar police station said, reported PTI.

Jha was unemployed and had been depressed since his brother died in a road accident, he said, reported PTI.

The man took the extreme step while his parents were out of town, and a neighbour discovered the body, the official said, reported PTI.

An accidental death report has been registered in this regard, he added, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case of murder after the body of a man was found on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Saturday, reported news agency PTI.

The body was discovered on the carriageway on November 22 within the limits of the Bapane village, he said, reported PTI.

While the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police initially registered an accidental death case, they upgraded it with section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code on Friday after receiving the autopsy report of the man, aged around 25 years, the official said, reported PTI.

Efforts are on to identify the man as well as those behind his murder, he added, reported PTI.

In another incident, a 39-year-old man was killed and three others were injured when a speeding car knocked them down in Navi Mumbai, police said on Friday, reported PTI.

The accident took place in the Ulve area of Navi Mumbai late on Thursday night, an official from NRI police station said, reported PTI.

A speeding car knocked down two pedestrians and a scooter and rammed into a container truck, he said, reported PTI.

One of the pedestrians, Pramod Singh, was killed in the accident, while three others, including two brothers who were riding the scooter, were injured, the official said, reported PTI.

A case has been registered against the car driver under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act, he said, adding that further probe, reported PTI.

