The crucial pedestrian bridge between Matunga and Matunga Road station of the WR had been recently rebuilt and upgraded. It was opened to the public in March 2025. The bridge is a crucial link between east and west and is used by lakhs of officegoers, students and local residents

Water accumulated on the bridge (right) railway authorities sprang into action after a complaint on social media. Pics/X/@mumbaimatterz

Listen to this article Mumbai: Matunga FOB reopened in March gets waterlogged! x 00:00

Ever heard a foot overbridge (FOB) being waterlogged? This was the scene at Matunga yesterday, and the railway authorities fixed the issue only after citizens brought it to their notice. The Central Railway corrected an “engineering error” of not making water drainage provisions on the newly-commissioned ‘Z’ FOB (though no longer ‘Z’ shaped) at Matunga only after it became waterlogged.

After a social media post by ‘Mumbai Matterz’ showing the waterlogged FOB went viral, the Central Railway’s senior divisional railway engineer replied to the post, stating that drainage holes were being made. “So, it took a social media tweet to correct a wrong? What were the so-called assigned engineering team thinking while designing and executing civil work like this in Mumbai,” a commuter, Pramod, questioned.

Railway officials said the problem had been rectified and there won’t be waterlogging on the FOB henceforth. Meanwhile, just three months into the opening, the bridge is used as a garbage bin by commuters and has gutkha stains all over it.

The crucial pedestrian bridge between Matunga and Matunga Road station of WR had been recently rebuilt and upgraded. It was opened to the public in March 2025. The bridge is a crucial link between east and west and is used by lakhs of officegoers, students and local residents. There are several municipal schools in the area and colleges like Ruia, Ruparel, Khalsa, VJTI and Welingkar. There is also the vegetable, flower market and several temples.