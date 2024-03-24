Mumbai: Megablock on monorail for 48 hours due to maintenance

Services from Wadala to Chembur will resume on Sunday after 8 pm till last train

Monorail services from Wadala Depot Station to Chembur Station will be suspended on Sunday These services will resume after 8 pm till the final train Services from Wadala Depot Station to Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk Station will be operational

Owing to maintenance work, monorail services from Wadala Depot Station to Chembur Station will be suspended on Sunday. These services will resume after 8 pm till the final train, with hour-long intervals.

Services from Wadala Depot Station to Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk Station will remain operational, with a headway of 18 minutes. A total of 114 monorail services will be available on Sunday.

Services from Wadala Depot Station to Chembur Station will be operational with a headway of one hour on Monday, while services that extend between Wadala Depot Station and Gadge Maharaj Chowk Station will operate with the headway of 18 minutes on the same day.

As a result, a total of 147 services will be made available on Monday. Regular operations will be slowly restored as per the original schedule following the completion of maintenance works.

114

No of monorail services operational on March 24