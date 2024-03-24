Breaking News
Two held for theft at retired naval dockyard official's home, gold recovered
Those in power don't care about farmers, income didn't double: Sharad Pawar
Mumbai: Mega block on Monorail line for maintenance work, check details
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Rs 23 crore cash, 17 lakh litre liquor seized in Maharashtra since March 1, says EC
VBA alliance with Shiv Sena (UBT) doesn't exist any more: Prakash Ambedkar
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Megablock on monorail for 48 hours due to maintenance
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mumbai: Megablock on monorail for 48 hours due to maintenance

Updated on: 24 March,2024 06:48 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Services from Wadala to Chembur will resume on Sunday after 8 pm till last train

Mumbai: Megablock on monorail for 48 hours due to maintenance

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Megablock on monorail for 48 hours due to maintenance
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Monorail services from Wadala Depot Station to Chembur Station will be suspended on Sunday
  2. These services will resume after 8 pm till the final train
  3. Services from Wadala Depot Station to Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk Station will be operational

Owing to maintenance work, monorail services from Wadala Depot Station to Chembur Station will be suspended on Sunday.  These services will resume after 8 pm till the final train, with hour-long intervals.


Services from Wadala Depot Station to Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk Station will remain operational, with a headway of 18 minutes. A total of 114 monorail services will be available on Sunday.


Services from Wadala Depot Station to Chembur Station will be operational with a headway of one hour on Monday, while services that extend between Wadala Depot Station and Gadge Maharaj Chowk Station will operate with the headway of 18 minutes on the same day.


As a result, a total of 147 services will be made available on Monday. Regular operations will be slowly restored as per the original schedule following the completion of maintenance works.

114
No of monorail services operational on March 24

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai monorail wadala chembur mumbai mumbai news mumbai metropolitan region development authority
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK