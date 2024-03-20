Saying it is a capital intensive project that could cost city upward of a Rs 1,000 crore, planning experts call for viability study

The project could take around four years to implement. Representation Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: BKC pod taxi could become white elephant, warn experts x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





MMRDA intends to invest more than Rs 1,000 crore in the pod taxi project However, this has raised questions on whether it is necessary to carry out this project The MMRDA approved the pod taxi project that would come up along an 8.8 km stretch

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) intends to invest more than Rs 1,000 crore in the pod taxi project to link the railway stations in Bandra and Kurla via the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and boost the image of the commercial hub on a worldwide scale. However, this has raised questions on whether it is necessary to carry out this project by spending such a huge amount.