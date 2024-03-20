Breaking News
Mumbai: BKC pod taxi could become white elephant, warn experts

Updated on: 20 March,2024 06:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Saying it is a capital intensive project that could cost city upward of a Rs 1,000 crore, planning experts call for viability study

The project could take around four years to implement. Representation Pic

Key Highlights

  1. MMRDA intends to invest more than Rs 1,000 crore in the pod taxi project
  2. However, this has raised questions on whether it is necessary to carry out this project
  3. The MMRDA approved the pod taxi project that would come up along an 8.8 km stretch

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) intends to invest more than Rs 1,000 crore in the pod taxi project to link the railway stations in Bandra and Kurla via the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and boost the image of the commercial hub on a worldwide scale. However, this has raised questions on whether it is necessary to carry out this project by spending such a huge amount.

