Mumbai: Metro One launches TapTap wristbands for faster commute

Mumbai Metro One has collaborated with Billbox Purewrist Tech Solutions for this

In a first, the city’s Blue Line Metro 1 that operates between Ghatkopar-Versova on Wednesday got wristband entry tickets starting this week. With this, data-fed wristbands that can be scanned and will be offered to commuters for faster entry into the Metro premises.

The Reliance Infra-promoted Mumbai Metro One has designed this travel product keeping the needs of commuters in mind. “As part of our commitment to offering top-notch service, we have today launched TapTap Mumbai’s inaugural wearable metro ticket at an inaugural offer of R200 only. This innovative solution is already available across all customer care of Mumbai Metro One stations and commuters can buy & recharge the wristbands like store value pass which is already in use,” a spokesperson said.

“The contactless band is durable & reliable, hygienic, washable, and waterproof, making it ideal for all weather conditions, especially during the monsoon. No charging is required, ensuring hassle-free usage. It is also skin-friendly. Made from silicone-based material, it’s non-allergenic and non-irritating to the skin. Now commuters can simply tap their wristbands at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates of Mumbai Metro One and seamlessly continue their journey within the comfort of our highly sophisticated network,” the spokesperson added.

Rs 200

Inaugural price of wristband

About TapTap

. TapTap is a unique wearable product crafted from environmentally friendly materials, significantly reducing the carbon footprint compared to traditional payment instruments like plastic cards.

. It operates without batteries, is waterproof, and offers effortless usability.

. With this one can say goodbye to tendering exact change every time you travel and simply load funds as needed and enjoy multiple uses.

. It is hands-free, quick, safe & secure, and even kids can use them safely.