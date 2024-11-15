Authorities assure cracks not dangerous, locals call for tougher heritage safeguards

The cracks on the walls of the temple in Girgaon. Pic/Ronak Mastakar

Listen to this article Mumbai: Metro work shakes historic Kalaram Mandir in Girgaon x 00:00

Mumbai, a city where heritage and modern development constantly intersect, is facing yet another collision between the past and the future. The historic Kalaram Mandir in Girgaon, renowned for its deep cultural significance, has reportedly suffered structural cracks, allegedly due to the ongoing Metro 3 construction work nearby. This temple, a revered place for thousands of worshippers and a symbol of Mumbai’s rich history is now at risk, sparking concern among locals, devotees, and heritage conservationists.

A glance at Kalaram Mandir’s heritage

The Kalaram Mandir, established over a century ago, stands as one of Mumbai’s treasured heritage sites. Dedicated to Lord Ram, the temple is known for its unique black stone idol, from which it derives its name “Kalaram” (Kala meaning “black” and Ram for Lord Ram). This architectural marvel has been a pillar of devotion for Mumbaikars and attracts numerous visitors, particularly during Ram Navami and other Hindu festivals.

The impact of Metro 3

The Mumbai Metro 3 project, intended to alleviate the city’s congestion woes, has already stirred controversies. While the project promises significant advancements in Mumbai’s transport infrastructure, it has inadvertently placed several historical buildings at risk due to the vibrations and groundwork necessary for tunnel boring. The case of Kalaram Mandir is an example of the unintended consequences of large-scale urban projects on the city’s architectural legacy.

Cracks inside and outside of the temple

Sameer Ranjit, a trustee of the temple, stated, "We noticed the cracks on October 29 and placed white tapes on them to monitor any changes. We then contacted MMRC authorities immediately, as Metro 3 construction is ongoing behind the temple. However, we are unsure of the exact cause of the cracks."

"The following day, MMRC officials visited the temple to inspect the cracks," he said. "As a precaution, they installed devices to monitor the cracks and added cement beneath the temple to stabilize the structure. This was done by drilling a few holes behind the building to inject the cement."

He added, "We trust that the MMRC will take steps to address the cracks fully, ensuring the structure remains unaffected in the future."

What do officials have to say?

MMRC officials stated that the cracks are not dangerous, and the structure remains stable. They plan to proceed with repair work after receiving the structural audit report.

“We are nearly finished monitoring the cracks that appeared at the temple. In the next few days, we expect to receive our structural audit report, after which we will proceed with the repairs as recommended by the auditor,” an MMRC official said.

When asked about the cause of the cracks, the MMRC official explained, “The temple is built on sandy soil. The back of the temple is constructed entirely of stone, while the front portion is made of wood. This combination led to the development of cracks. However, these cracks are not dangerous, and the structure remains stable.”

Voices from the community

As news of the damage to Kalaram Mandir broke, locals and temple authorities voiced their concerns, calling for immediate action.

“We understand the importance of Metro 3, but the value of heritage cannot be measured merely in economic terms,” says Yatin M, a resident and long-time devotee at Kalaram Mandir. “These cracks are not just on the walls of a building; they are cracks in the spirit of our community.”

The temple’s priest also expressed concerns, remarking, “Recently we also noticed that some of the marble flooring was cracked and became uneven. We have seen this temple stand through generations, through storms and sunshine. If the cracks deepen, we risk losing a part of our collective history.”

The broader debate: Development vs. Heritage

This incident adds to a growing conversation about how best to balance Mumbai’s modern infrastructure needs with its heritage preservation responsibilities. Mumbai, a city known for its rich cultural mosaic, faces mounting pressure to expand and modernise, but the cost of this development often appears to be paid by the city’s historic landmarks.

“Development is essential, but not at the cost of erasing our past,” said Ramesh Kadam, a 70-year-old Girgaon resident. “Mumbai’s essence lies in its heritage. There should be stronger regulations and more thorough risk assessments in place before any construction near heritage sites begins.”

A call to action

For many Mumbaikars, the recent events at Kalaram Mandir underscore the need for a new approach to city planning, one that harmonises development with the preservation of cultural heritage. Locals have urged the government to implement better safeguards for all heritage structures in proximity to urban projects.