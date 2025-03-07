Mumbai: MHADA allows Rohit Sharma's school to continue use of cricket facility

Earlier this week, MHADA officials tore down the turf and football nets at the Swami Vivekananda School in Gorai after complaints that the facility was being used commercially

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has agreed to allow the use of the turf and football nets at a Mumbai school where cricketer Rohit Sharma played as a student, days after demolishing the facility following complaints of commercial exploitation.

The facility had been in use for 29 years and played a crucial role in shaping young cricketers, including Rohit Sharma, who trained there as a budding cricketer.

"After an assurance by those concerned that there will be no commercial use of the facility, we have renewed the lease of the facility for one more year," Milind Borikar, IAS, Vice Chairman and Chief Officer, Mumbai Board of MHADA, told PTI.

The school has informed that it will set up the cricket nets again, Borikar told PTI.

Dronacharya awardee Dinesh Lad, who is credited with spotting Rohit, denied that the facility was used for commercial purposes.

"There were many complaints regarding the use of the playground that was allotted for the use of the school's students. There were complaints that the school authorities had erected big nets and were commercially exploiting the space," an official of the housing agency said.

MHADA Konkan Board announces sale of plots for schools and hospitals in Shirdhon and Khoni

The Konkan Housing and Area Development Board, a regional division of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), has initiated the tender process for the sale of plots reserved for schools and multispecialty hospitals under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) at Shirdhon and Khoni in Kalyan Taluka, Thane District.

The Chief Officer of the Konkan Board, Revati Gaikar, has invited eligible applicants, including individuals, companies, public charitable trusts, registered societies, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, partnership firms, trusts, and joint ventures, to participate in the process, a release said.

The housing project at Survey No. 86, 95, Shirdhon (Kalyan, Thane) has been systematically planned to create a model residential township. The project includes 7,141 housing units for the economically weaker section (EWS) under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and 528 units for the low-income group (LIG) under the MHADA housing scheme.

Out of these, 1,905 units have already received occupancy certificates, and the process to obtain certificates for the remaining units is in progress. Additionally, approval has been granted for the construction of 11,023 new LIG units under the MHADA scheme, the release said.

The layout plan of this project includes two plots of 765.64 square meters and 596.87 square meters for multispecialty hospitals, along with two plots measuring 3,033.25 square meters and 2,768.67 square meters reserved for schools and playgrounds.

(With inputs from PTI)