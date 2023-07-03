Mumbai: MHADA to verify building permits for bungalows in Ghatkopar Colony

Action comes in wake of two deaths following three-storey building collapse in Rajawadi Colony; society told to carry out structural audits

Multi-storey bungalows at Rajawadi Colony in Ghatkopar East on Sunday. Pics/Satej Shinde

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has decided to verify permissions granted for the construction of bungalows at Chittaranjan Nagar in Rajawadi Colony in Ghatkopar East. On June 25, two people died after a three-storey bungalow collapsed in the society. MHADA has ordered that the society conduct a structural audit of all bungalows.

Milind Borikar, chief officer of MHADA’s Mumbai Board, said, “We had discussed the issue with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and asked it to hand over documents related to construction permissions. We held a meeting last week. Hopefully, we will receive the documents this week.” According to Borikar, MHADA has been the planning authority for the colony since 2018, prior to which the civic body was responsible.

“Permissions will be checked to see if the construction is as per the approval or not,” said an official. MHADA developed the society which comprised 200 row houses in the 1960s. In the 1990s, these homes were replaced by two to three-storey bungalows. “More than 90 per cent of row houses were converted into bungalows,” said a source. Although permission has been obtained for construction, illegal changes have been made in many places, sources claimed. “The construction of some of these bungalows involved the load-bearing method, which is risky,” a source said.

“We don't know what MHADA is doing regarding the inspection of construction permits, but it has sent us a notice about conducting a structural audit of houses. We have a society meeting this week,” said Vikram Kamdar, a society member. Civic activist Anil Galgali said the authorities should create strict guidelines for construction-related issues.