Mumbai: MMRDA to start 24/7 control room for monsoon related complaints

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has started a control room that will take round-the-clock follow-up actions on complaints, and interact with various Disaster Control Agencies to exchange information and data. The control room will be operational from June 1, 2023, up to September 30, 2023.

The MMRDA control room has been set up with a view to minimizing inconvenience to the vehicular and pedestrian traffic at various project sites being implemented by the Authority. People would be able to seek help from the control room on various aspects such as the uprooting of trees, water logging, accidents, traffic snarls, potholes, etc. The control room staff will be working in three shifts.

The Eastern Express Highway and Western Express Highway of the Mumbai suburb have been transferred from MMRDA to BMC at the end of 2022.

Currently, MMRDA is carrying out the projects like Metro Rail, MTHL, the Extension of Santacruz-Chembur Link Road, Airoli-Katai Naka Tunnel cum Elevated Road project, Sewri-Worli Connector, Cheda Nagar Junction improvement project and the works of roads and bridges in Mumbai Metropolitan Region under MUIP and OARDS.

"The contractors have been asked to very strictly adhere to the safety measures. They are also instructed to stringently follow norms as far as barricading, reinstatement of the damaged road works, clearing and deposal of the muck on the roads is concerned, the contractors will also maintain dewatering pumps of adequate capacity where there is no connectivity to storm water drains and also at the water logging spots," said S.V.R. Srinivas, Hon’ble Metropolitan Commissioner, MMRDA.

Service from the established Control Room will be available from June 1, 2023, on Helpline numbers 022-26591241, 022-26594176, 8657402090, and 1800228801.