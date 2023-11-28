Mumbai: MNS issues warnings to shopkeepers in Bandra East

Party workers armed with notices visit non-compliant shops in Shiv Sena (UBT) bastion, Kurla unit threatens to blacken signboards if rule not followed

MNS Bandra East constituency’s vice president Ajit Naik (left) speaks to a shopkeeper in Bandra East on Monday

In a display of assertiveness on the Shiv Sena (UBT)’s home turf, the Maharashtra Navanirman Sena (MNS) on Monday, issued warnings to shop owners without Marathi signboards in Bandra East to comply with civic orders to avoid action and the Rs 2,000 fine per employee.

MNS Bandra East constituency’s vice president Ajit Naik visited the shops along with MNS workers. Naik told mid-day, “The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to impose a fine of Rs 2,000 per employee on businesses failing to comply with the Marathi sign board rule. This enforcement will commence on November 28.”

MNS workers visit non-complying shops in Bandra East on Monday

According to the MNS, its visits are aimed at ensuring the promotion and preservation of Marathi language, culture in commercial spaces and maintaining regional identity. Party workers armed with official notices were reaching out to non-compliant businesses on Monday. The MNS unit in Kurla, too, visited shops on Monday and threatened to blacken their signboards if they didn’t comply with the rule. MNS units in Dahisar and Thane conducted similar visits on Sunday.

A BMC official told mid-day, “According to the directives of the Supreme Court, it is mandatory for shops and establishments in BMC’s jurisdiction to put up nameplates/signboards in Marathi using the Devanagari script. A team of senior officials and officials from the shops and establishments department has been formed at the 24 wards. Judicial action will be initiated against shop owners who don’t comply.” The civic chief on Friday, November 24, ordered officials to ensure the enforcement of the rule.

The Supreme Court had stayed action against errant shop owners in November 2022. On September 25 this year, it gave shop owners two months to comply and get signboards in Marathi.