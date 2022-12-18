Mumbai: Model booked for blackmailing SoBo woman with private videos taken on spy cam

He was also accused of threatening to destroy her married life and of threatening to kill her son if she doesn’t pay up another Rs 18 lakh

A 34-year-old man was booked by Malabar Hill cops for alleged blackmail, extortion and sexual harassment of a 42-year-old woman in lieu of videos shot of her on a spy cam. The accused, who is a model, was said to have extorted Rs 6.45 lakh from the woman on the pretext of sending out her pictures and videos in compromising positions. He was also accused of threatening to destroy her married life and of threatening to kill her son if she doesn’t pay up another Rs 18 lakh.

According to the police complaint, the victim came in contact with the Haryana native, in 2021. Both were in a brief relationship, during which time the accused

shot several videos and pictures of them in compromising positions.

“The victim has complained that he kept blackmailing her for almost a year from September 2021 until November 2022. He also stalked her on social media and abused her several times,” an official said. “The victim gave Rs 95,000 through a digital wallet and Rs 5.50 lakh in cash to the accused. But he kept demanding more money,” he added.

It was claimed that the accused then demanded Rs 18 lakh, threatening to take her son’s life and ruin her marriage. The victim sought police help and an FIR was lodged under IPC section 354A (sexual harassment), 417 (cheating), 384 (extortion), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and other relevant section Of IT Act, in the Malabar Hill police station.

Rs 6.4L

Money the woman paid to the accused in blackmail

