Mumbai 'most forgetful' city in the country: Uber Lost and Found Index

Updated on: 06 June,2022 05:21 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Phone/camera, laptop, backpack, wallet, speaker, clothing, groceries, cash, water bottle, and headphones were found to be the most commonly forgotten items

Reprsentative image. Pic/iStock


Mumbai bagged the title for the most forgetful city in the country as far as Uber commuters are concerned. People are most likely to forget unique things such as ghewar (an Indian sweet dish), flutes, Aadhaar cards, dumbbells, a bike handle, cricket bats, spike guards, and college certificates, to name a few.

Uber released the 2022 edition of its Lost and Found Index, a snapshot of the most frequently forgotten items, the most forgetful cities, as well as the days of the week and times of the year when Uber riders tend to be most forgetful.




While Mumbai bagged the title of the most forgetful city in the country for the second time in a row, Delhi NCR and Lucknow were not far behind. Backed by rider insights and gigabytes of data, the Lost and Found Index aims to educate riders in a fun yet informative manner about Uber’s in-app options available to them at the tap of a button, in case they lose or forget something in their Uber during their trip.


