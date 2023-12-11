Mumbai: MSRTC launches digital payment facility on buses

The MSRTC on Monday launched digital payment facility on buses, an official said

MSRTC Bus. File Pic/ Satej Shinde

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Monday launched digital payment facility on buses, an official said, according to the PTI.

The passengers travelling in MSRTC buses can now pay for their tickets through UPI on all buses of the state-run buses, the official said on Monday.

The state-run transport body has replaced the old ticketing machines with Android devices for digital payment of bus fares, a spokesperson of the MSRTC told PTI.

The corporation has given around 34,000 Android ticketing machines to conductors, and these devices are equipped with various digital payment facilities, he said, according to the news agency.

"The new ticketing machines will generate a QR code, which passengers can scan on their UPI applications and pay the fare," the official said, adding that people won't have to carry cash or provide change to conductors during their journey any more.

The MSRTC is one of the largest state-run road transport bodies in the country, with a fleet of around 15,000 buses. The corporation's buses ferry more than 60 lakh passengers across the state daily.

Meanwhile, last month, the MSRTC had banned its drivers from using mobile phones while driving buses and warned of action, including suspension from service, against violators, an official had earlier said, reported the PTI.

In a circular, the state-run entity said that the ban covers drivers of buses of its fleet as well as those leased from private operators, and includes use of headphones and Bluetooth devices, as per the PTI.

The drivers have been asked to deposit their mobile phones with conductors or to keep them away in a bag in case of buses without conductors, the circular said.

The MSRTC directed its flying squads as well as teams from the security and vigilance departments to ensure the order is followed strictly and to submit reports to higher authorities about violations on the part of drivers, according to the PTI.

Issuing a release later in the day, the MSRTC said mobile phone usage to listen to songs, watching videos etc while operating buses was a dangerous act that disturbs concentration of drivers and spreads a sense of insecurity in the minds of passengers.

The release said the transporter had received numerous complaints against drivers from passengers and public representatives, with many of them airing their apprehensions on social media.

Officials have been asked to place drivers under suspension for violating the orders issued in the circular, the release added.

(with PTI inputs)

