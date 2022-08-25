Breaking News
Mumbai: NCP man held for death of 'govinda' in Janmashtami event

Updated on: 25 August,2022 03:08 PM IST  |  Mumbai
In the event held on August 19, Sandesh Dalvi (24), a participant in the human pyramid formed to break the handi (butter pot), fell and suffered serious head injuries. He died in a hospital on Monday night

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A Nationalist Congress Party leader was arrested in connection with the death of a 'govinda' at a Janmashtami function organised last week in Vile Parle in the western part of Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday.


NCP district president Riyaz Sheikh (36) was held on Tuesday, the Vile Parle police station official said.

"In the event held on August 19, Sandesh Dalvi (24), a participant in the human pyramid formed to break the handi (butter pot), fell and suffered serious head injuries. He died in a hospital on Monday night," the official said.


A case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life) and Sheikh was held, he said.

