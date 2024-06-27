Mumbai: New tank needed at Malabar Hill

New structure needed to carry out renovation of 143-year-old reservoir; officials say it will be smaller and fewer trees will be cut

Members of the committee examined the reservoir last year. File pic

Although the BMC scrapped the reconstruction project for the 143-year-old Malabar Hill reservoir, an additional tank is deemed necessary to facilitate repairs. Residents and activists opposed the earlier reconstruction due to its potential impact on 389 trees. However, according to experts, the additional tank will be smaller than originally proposed, reducing the number of trees that need to be removed.



Initially, the BMC had allocated a Rs 700 crore contract in February 2023 for constructing a new tank to replace the old ones. As construction began, strong opposition from residents and activists arose over the fate of the trees. In February 2024, conflicting reports prompted the BMC to seek advice from IIT Roorkee. Following discussions, the BMC opted to halt reconstruction and pursue repairs, yet the construction of an additional tank remains uncertain. A senior BMC official stated that the final decision on repairs and the additional tank hinges on forthcoming recommendations, expected in a day or two.



“Informal discussions with experts indicate that the old reservoir, with two tanks and five sections, can be repaired in phases. Sections will need to be vacated during repairs due to limited storage capacity, necessitating multiple inflows and outflows for uninterrupted water supply to surrounding areas. Therefore, constructing an additional tank is essential,” said a BMC officer involved with the Malabar Hill reservoir. The officer noted that while a new tank is necessary, its capacity will be less than originally proposed. The BMC awaits recommendations from IIT experts on the tank’s capacity and dimensions to save maximum trees.

Current structure of Malabar Hill reservoir

>> Comprises two tanks and five sections

>> Combined storage capacity of 35.35 million litres in Tanks 1A, 1B, and 1C, with lesser capacities in 1B and 1C due to water filtration units

>> Total storage capacity of 39.17 million litres in Tanks 2A and 2B

>> Requires phased closure of sections for repairs, prompting the need for an alternative tank

History

>> BMC initially planned to demolish and reconstruct the 143-year-old reservoir supplying water to south Mumbai, encompassed by Hanging Gardens

>> Committee formed on November 8, including residents and IIT Bombay professors, after strong opposition to tree removal

>> Citizens’ representatives submitted an interim report in early January suggesting functional repairs over demolition

>> IIT experts recommended in March constructing a new tank to facilitate reservoir repairs or reconstruction

>> BMC invited the IIT Roorkee team in April after receiving conflicting reports; team inspected reservoir tanks on June 4

389

No of trees that would have to be cut as per old plan

Rs 700 cr

Amount BMC had allocated for new tank