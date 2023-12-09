Mumbai: Newborn girl found dead at Sion hospital; police investigate suspected infanticide

Authorities pursue leads to uncover circumstances surrounding the incident

The police are reviewing CCTV footage from in and around the hospital in an effort to identify the woman. Representation pic

The Sion police have filed an FIR against an unidentified woman after the body of a newborn girl was discovered on the premises of Sion hospital. As per the police, the incident came to light on December 8 around 5.30 am when cleaner Saraswati Dongre, 66, from Lokmanya Tilak hospital found the body in a dustbin near a toilet. “She was cleaning all the bins, but when she touched the one near the toilet, it felt heavier than usual. Upon opening it, she discovered the body of a newborn baby girl wrapped in a black polythene bag,” said a police officer.

Dongre immediately informed the doctors, who, upon examination, pronounced the baby dead. The police are reviewing CCTV footage from in and around the hospital in an effort to identify the woman. “At present, we’ve filed an FIR against an unknown woman, suspecting that she might have killed the girl due to a possible unwanted pregnancy. Further investigation is ongoing,” said Senior PI Manisha Shikre of Sion police station.

