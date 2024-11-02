Expert urges use of proper clothing while lighting crakers; advises against home remedies

People burst firecrackers to celebrate Diwali at Marine Drive on Thursday. Pic/Shadab Khan

Carelessness during Diwali celebrations on Thursday resulted in minor burns for over nine people. The oldest victim, an 80-year-old woman, was admitted to the National Burns Centre, Airoli.

Confirming the incidents, Dr Sunil Keswani, Medical Director at National Burns Centre, said, “We admitted two cases, and three others with minor injuries from lighting flower pots (anar) were treated and discharged. In one case, an 80-year-old woman from Powai suffered burns when her saree caught fire while lighting diyas. In another, a 35-year-old woman from Koparkhairane burned her lower body while standing on a stool to hang a toran, when her clothes caught fire from a diya on the floor.”

“Both patients, admitted with 20 per cent burns to the legs, lower back, and buttocks, are stable in the ICU. We emphasise wearing tight cotton clothing like jeans or salwar with a tucked dupatta to prevent accidents, as polyester melts and poses a higher fire risk.” Dr Keswani said.

Dr Keswani has advised people to use flowing water as an immediate remedy in case of burns and cautioned them to refrain from using any other home remedies. When asked if the number of cases may go up, Dr Keswarni said, “Public has a tendency to visit their family doctors or nearby nursing homes, soon after the incident, and only after two to three days, when the wound gets infected or is not healing, they get referred to our centre.”

Cooper and Rajawadi cases

On Thursday evening, three children in separate incidents from Juhu, Andheri, and Vile Parle between the age group of 10 to 12 years were rushed to Dr R N Cooper hospital in Vile Parle after they sustained mild corneal and lid abrasion while bursting firecrackers.

Dr Charuta Mandke, head of department of Ophthalmology of the civic-run hospital said, “The three minors were fortunate, that nothing major had happened. My team could treat and discharge them immediately. We also got a case of a 20-year-old passerby who had a firecracker mild burn”

Dr Wiqar Shaikh, former professor of medicine, Grant Medical College and Sir J.J. Group of Hospitals said that the ongoing Diwali festivity is bound to worsen the AQI, particularly given the burning of firecrackers and stubble burning, especially in North India.

Dr Shaikh said, “We should avoid the use of firecrackers. Although this is easier said than done, it would be great if the public voluntarily gave up firecrackers during Diwali. No organisation should be permitted to distribute free firecrackers, particularly in the slum areas and chawls.

‘Strict ban needed’

Dr Shaikh concluded that to control the rising AQI levels, governmental agencies must address the increase in air pollution caused by firecrackers and stubble burning. He emphasised the need for a strict ban and heavy penalties on both activities to curb the surge in illnesses and mortality associated with them.

