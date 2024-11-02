Breaking News
Mumbai weather updates: Poor AQI recorded in several areas amid Diwali celebrations

Mumbai weather updates: 'Poor' AQI recorded in several areas amid Diwali celebrations

Updated on: 02 November,2024 09:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

On Saturday, a haze lingered over the city, obscuring its skyline, while the latest Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department indicated a rise in temperatures

Mumbai weather updates: 'Poor' AQI recorded in several areas amid Diwali celebrations

Pic/Satej Shinde

Mumbai weather updates: 'Poor' AQI recorded in several areas amid Diwali celebrations
Following the Diwali celebrations, the air quality in Mumbai and its surrounding areas remained at a "moderate" level. On Saturday, a haze lingered over the city, obscuring its skyline, while the latest Mumbai weather updates from the Indian Meteorological Department indicated a rise in temperatures.


According to the Mumbai weather updates of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 33.0 degrees Celcius. Santacruz observatory, the Met department data showed, recorded a temperature of 34.6 degrees. 


According to the latest Mumbai weather updates by the IMD, the maximum temperature will likely be around 36 degrees Celsius, and the minimum temperature will likely be around 25 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity is 66 percent. The sun rose at 06:29 AM and will set at 06:23 PM.


The IMD’s latest Mumbai weather updates have forecasted a "partly cloudy sky" for the city and its suburbs over the next 24 hours.

Mumbai weather updates: City's AQI in 'moderate' category

On November 2, the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app reported in its latest Mumbai weather updates that the city’s air quality remained in the 'moderate' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 195 at 9:05 AM.

Unlike its streak so far, many areas across Mumbai—per the SAMEER app dashboard—showed 'poor' AQI. However, Bandra Kurla Complex's AQI slipped further into the 'poor' category, at 251. 

Meanwhile, Chembur and Ghatkopar recorded 'poor' air quality, with an AQI of 242 and 224, respectively. Borivali recorded 'good' air quality, with an AQI of 81. Powai recorded an AQI of 77.

According to data from the SAMEER app, Navi Mumbai recorded air quality in the 'moderate' category with an AQI of 174, while Thane registered a 'poor' AQI of 222.

The air quality index from 0 to 100 is considered 'good', 100 to 200 'moderate', 200 to 300 'poor', 300 to 400 'very poor' and from 400 to 500 or above 'severe'.

Meanwhile, as air pollution levels continue to rise in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has revised guidelines issued last year for construction sites. The civic body will also form squads at the ward level to visit construction sites and act if guidelines are flouted. Sensor-based air pollution monitoring systems will be installed at all construction project work sites and immediate action to be taken if pollution levels are detected above the limit.

mumbai weather air pollution Air Quality Index mumbai indian meteorological department brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai news

