Mumbai: No Ganpati visarjan in Dahisar river, say nature lovers

Mumbai March urges devotees to use artificial tanks set up for the idol immersion
Political posters inviting people to immerse idols in SGNP
An announcement regarding the immersion of Ganpati idols in the Dahisar river at Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) has raised the hackles of nature lovers.
On September 6, local Shiv Sena leader Bhaskar Khursange, a former corporator, tweeted that he had written to the SGNP field director, requesting permission for Sarvajanik Ganesh Mandals from Borivli, Dahisar and Kandivli to immerse idols in the river inside the SGNP. Political posters announcing immersion activities were also put up outside the park early on Wednesday.
River March, which is a part of Mumbai March group that works for rejuvenation, rehabilitation and revival of rivers, has opposed this move, saying that it will have a negative impact on the river. The group, which has been working for the past 11 years to make the national park plastic-free, has been also attempting to rejuvenate the Dahisar, Poisar, Oshiwara and Mithi rivers.
A press release issued by Mumbai March on Wednesday said Ganeshotsav brings happiness across the world and generates a huge amount of revenue for the city. “Our only worry is the announcement of the immersion of Ganesha idols in SGNP’s Dahisar river. We have been making immense efforts to prevent this since 2018 and have constructed artificial tanks with the support of the BMC and forest department. We have campaigned and requested people to use them as immersion in the river is harming many species of fish, reptiles and birds,” the release read.
Also Read: Mumbai: 1 in 3 Ganpati idols immersed in eco-friendly spots so far
The release also stated that by law, any kind of pollution in any national park is illegal. The group stated that it had shifted the tanks with the help of the BMC to the parking lot next to the river to prevent pollution. “It was working well for the past two years and even during the past seven days. Shockingly, political banners have suddenly come up announcing visarjan in the river inside SGNP, against the court’s orders,” the release read.
The release stated that Mumbai March was sending notices to SGNP, the Kasturba Marg police station and BMC “to do the needful as per the court order” and that the group would continue to persevere until the citizens of the city get back their rivers. MNS leader Nayan Kadam has also put up banners that Ganpati visarjan will happen at the SGNP.
Some nature lovers are also planning to file a Public Interest Litigation in court supporting no idol immersion in the Dahisar river inside the SGNP. SGNP officials were not available to confirm if permissions had been granted for visarjan.
11
The no of years River March has been working to make SGNP plastic-free