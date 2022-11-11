Mumbai: No trains to CSMT next weekend

Central Railway is shutting services on CSMT-Wadala and CSMT-Byculla routes to facilitate dismantling of Carnac bridge, requests adequate bus services in the affected areas

Representative Image

The Central Railway will suspend local and long-distance train services to the CSMT on November 19 and 20, as the dismantling work of the 164-year-old Carnac Bunder Bridge will be undertaken for several hours.

The services will be suspended for 17 hours between Byculla station and CSMT on the main line and for 21 hours between Wadala and CSMT on the harbour line. Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of Central Railway (CR), said, “A special 27-hour special traffic and power block will be undertaken on November 19 and 20 [Saturday and Sunday] for the dismantling work.”

“All suburban services on the main central line will be short-terminated/short-originated at Byculla, Parel, Dadar and Kurla stations. The frequency of local train services between Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Kurla, and Thane and beyond will be less. On the harbour line, the suburban services will be short-terminated/short-originated at Wadala. Local trains will be run at less frequency between Wadala and Kurla and beyond,” he added.

Also Read: Gokhale road bridge fiasco: Railways calls out BMC

“AC local services won’t be available on Sunday. A request has been made to operate adequate buses in the areas affected by the work,” Sutar said. Moreover, several mail and express trains have been cancelled, rescheduled, short-terminated and short-originated. “Adequate refund counters will be opened at major junctions and stations for the convenience of passengers. Helpdesk will also be opened for guiding the passengers,” he added. IIT-Bombay had declared Carnac Bunder Bridge as dangerous in its audit a few years back. Work on the new bridge is underway.

19-20 Nov

Days CSMT-Wadala, CSMT-Byculla routes will be shut

Unserviceable hours on the two routes

>> Main central line: 11 pm on Nov 19 to 4 pm on Nov 20

>> Harbour line: 11 pm on Nov 19 to 8 pm on Nov 20

>> 7th line and yard: 11 pm on Nov 19 to 2 am on Nov 21

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal