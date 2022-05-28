Mumbai: Now, all flats at Ranas' Khar building get BMC notice

Civic body will inspect the building premises on or after May 30 to look for irregularities

The 9-storey La-vie building in Khar, where the Ranas reside on the 8th floor. File pic

Residents of all flats at La-vie building in Khar, where MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana have a flat, have been served BMC notices on Thursday. The civic body stated that the building premises will be inspected for irregularities on or after May 30.

This comes after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation found irregularities in Ranas’ flat and accordingly served the couple a notice.

Thursday’s notices were served under section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888 which allows BMC officials to enter premises for inspection, survey or execution of necessary work. The notice has been served to all flats in the 9-storey building, barring the 8th floor which belongs to the Ranas.

