Mumbai: Octogenerian man charred to death as flat catches fire in Kalina

The incident occurred in the seven-storey building named Pride of Kalina, located in Kalina area of Santacruz (East), around 1.45 am

An 85-year-old man was charred to death after a fire broke out in his third floor flat in suburban Santacruz in the early hours of Saturday, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to BMC, the incident occurred in the seven-storey building named Pride of Kalina, located in Kalina area of Santacruz (East), around 1.45 am. The deceased, identified as Nagin Patel, resided there alone.

A police official official told PTI that his neighbours first noticed that a fire broke out in his flat. They immediately tried to douse the flames with the fire extinguishers installed in the building. They also tried to rescue him and alerted the fire brigade.

"The fire brigade personnel reached the spot and put out the blaze within an hour. Four fire engines, three water tankers were pressed into service. However, Patel was found dead inside the flat," the police official told PTI.

During the probe, police came to know that the family members of the deceased resided in a separate house and appointed a caretaker for him, who used to look after him during the day time. However, Patel would stay alone at night, he added.

According to BMC, it was a level-1 (minor) fire.

The police official told PTI that a short circuit could have triggered the blaze.

An accidental death report (ADR) was registered at the Vakola police station, he said. The police denied any foul play in the incident.

(With inputs from PTI)