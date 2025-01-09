Breaking News
One dead, another injured after tree branch falls on them in Mumbai's Ghatkopar

Updated on: 09 January,2025 07:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

The officials said that one of the victim was declared brought dead upon arrival and another woman suffered injuries, and was sent for an MRI scan for further evaluation

One dead, another injured after tree branch falls on them in Mumbai's Ghatkopar

Relief operations underway on Thursday evening

A woman pedestrian was killed and another was injured after a tree branch fell on them in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area, the civic officials said on Thursday.


The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that a branch from a dead tree in a private garden fell onto the footpath near Lavender Bough Hotel on 90 Feet Road.


The incident was reported at 6:01 pm on Thursday following which the civic authorities rushed to the spot and launched a rescue and relief operation, the officials said.


In the incident two women pedestrians were injured. Both were immediately rushed to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment.

According to the Rajawadi Hospital, one of the victim was declared brought dead upon arrival and another woman suffered injuries, and was sent for an MRI scan for further evaluation.

The two injured were identified as 60-year-old Minakshi Ben who died in the incident and 56-year-old Vandana Shah who has been admitted in the hospital.

Further details will be updated.

