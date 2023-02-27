Mumbai: Paediatric ward to finally come up again at Sewri TB hospital

Asia’s biggest civic-run hospital can handle 1,000 patients at a time, but since late 2018, paediatric TB patients haven’t been treated there.

The BMC has decided to run a dedicated paediatric ward at the Sewri TB hospital after a gap of more than four years. Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Sanjeev Kumar said the ward will be opened soon. Asia’s biggest civic-run hospital can handle 1,000 patients at a time, but since late 2018, paediatric TB patients haven’t been treated there.

On September 23, 2018, a huge drama took place after a few parents discontinued the treatment of their children midway, alleging that nurses and other staff misbehaved with patients. After which then-Additional Municipal Commissioner I A Kundan made a surprise visit to the hospital on September 27 and found that some nurses were rude. After this, one nurse was suspended, three were transferred and a show-cause notice was issued to ten others. After this, the treatment of paediatric patients was discontinued. Later, the hospital underwent major repair work. The BMC signed an MOU with Wadia Hospital to treat paediatric patients and patients are referred to the hospital, but it is limited to Mumbai patients.

On September 4, 2022, midday wrote a story about the inconvenience caused to paediatric patients as there are two hospitals of them, JJ and Wadia, and it is difficult to find beds due to limited capacity. On the condition of anonymity, a senior official said, “Almost all major repair work is done now and minor work is still going on. To design a paediatric-friendly ward, it will probably take another couple of months.” Dr Daksha Shah, joint executive health officer, said, “Before, there were only 10 beds for paediatric patients but now, there will be 20 beds. Experts will be appointed to treat kids suffering from pulmonary and non-pulmonary TB.”

Speaking to mid-day, Dr Lalit Anande, former superintendent of Sewri TB hospital, said, “Since 2018, the treatment of paediatric TB patients has been on ice. It is a good move by the BMC health officials to once again start the service. It will bring relief to the parents too. Apart from a ward we also need passionate staff.” Ganesh Acharya, activist and member of Mumbai TB Collective, a group that advocates for TB patients, said, “We have been fighting for the past three years with regard to this issue. We welcome this move.”