Mumbai: Pali Hill plot, used as dump, cleaned up

Now, the residents will approach cops to ensure the space is not encroached upon again

The cleared plot at Pali Naka. Pic/Atul Kamble

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently cleared debris and waste from an open plot at Pali Naka Bandra East. Following this, residents are planning to meet the police to tackle illegal activities by drug addicts in the area.

According to a report by mid-day on November 21, 2023, the Pereira compound, once an open plot, turned into an illegal dumping ground. Residents and shop owners have been troubled by rodents and foul odours as people have been using the area as an open toilet. After mid-day's report, the BMC's H West ward took action last week and removed the debris and waste. A BMC official said, “We received complaints about debris, and we promptly cleared it. The plot and its surroundings are now clean.”

Sunil Khosla, a resident, said, “We initially approached BMC, but they mentioned they could only clear the outer area as the plot is privately owned. So, we reached out to mid-day.” Following the report, BMC took action, which Khosla expressed happiness about, saying, “We are pleased as this will reduce the nuisance of bad smells and rodents.” However, the issue doesn't stop there. Khosla pointed out, “Since the plot is open, it's become a spot for illegal activities by druggies.” Khosla emphasised the need to address this concern, saying, “We've decided to meet the local police soon. The presence of drug addicts not only affects us as residents but could lead to law and order issues. After evening hours, people tend to avoid using the road due to these problems.”