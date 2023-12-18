The bridge will be closed for further repair once the Sewri Nhava Sheva Mumbai Trans Harbour bridge opens

CM Eknath Shinde had directed civic officials to prioritise the resurfacing work

Listen to this article Mumbai: Parel TT flyover resurfacing completed, repairs pending x 00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has successfully completed the resurfacing of the Parel TT flyover within a week, primarily conducted at night to minimise disruption to the heavily trafficked bridge. This bridge has long awaited major repairs, and despite having received prior permission from traffic police, the repair work could only start after the opening of the Sewri Nhava Sheva bridge because the TT flyover had to be closed during repairs. The bridge serves as a major link in south Mumbai.

Although the BMC obtained permission from the traffic police as early as August, the work didn’t commence due to the continuous flow of traffic. During an inspection of the flyover, CM Eknath Shinde directed civic officials to prioritise the resurfacing work for commuter’s convenience. Consequently, the replacement of the asphalt layer on both sides of the bridge was undertaken last week, conducted between 9.30 pm to 7 am daily, and has now been completed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vivek Kalyankar, chief engineer of Bridges, highlighted instances where the asphalt level had deteriorated, causing hindrance to drivers. Therefore, considerable attention was given to road surface levelling and the repair of expansion joints. Motorists heading towards Dadar and south Mumbai post-repairs can expect relief from these issues. All necessary permissions from the Traffic Police Department were secured for the complete renovation of the Parel TT Flyover. An official from the BMC mentioned that the remaining repair works will be undertaken in the subsequent phase, following the launch of the Sewri Nhava Sheva Mumbai Trans Harbour road service.

Aug

Month when BMC took permission for repairs