Platform 10, which will service outstation trains, was earlier called Platform 10A (left) Platform 9A, which was earlier platform 10, will host north-bound local trains

The updated platform numbering at Dadar station, introduced on Wednesday morning, has added to the confusion for passengers on Central Railway (CR). Now, when fast local or express trains arrive, platform 9A will be on one side of the train and platform 10 on the other. It will now be for the first time that one train will arrive on two platforms 9A on one side and 10 on the other side. Till Tuesday, the platforms had been numbered platforms 10 and 10A respectively.

Also, platform numbers at Dadar had been changed in less than a year and such frequent changes have not gone well with commuters. “Why make it more confusing unnecessarily, just keep both of them as 10 as there is a single line between them. CSMT has platform 2 and not 2 and 2A for either side of the line. Follow this and keep both as 10,” said commuter Nishant Singh.

“We have still not got used to 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12. And now this. They just do as they like without taking into consideration the practicality of things. Imagine the announcement of a train coming on platforms 10 and 9A. It sounds like school, class and division,” commuter Khurshed Lawyer said.

Officials said the changes have been done due to the peculiar layout and length of the platforms. While the old Platform 10 (now 9A) is shorter, the adjoining platform 10A (now 10) is long to cater to 22-car trains. Hence the changes of numbers for a synchronised announcement system and for better comprehension. “Yes. Central Railway has decided to rename platform numbers at Dadar station. This initiative is aimed at simplifying platform identification for passengers and ensuring a seamless travel experience.

So platform 10 (previously serving both Mail/Express and suburban trains) will be renumbered as platform 9A and will exclusively serve suburban trains,” said a CR official Platform 10A (also previously serving Mail/Express and suburban trains) will be renumbered as platform 10. This platform will now exclusively cater to Mail/Express trains, ensuring ample space for 22-coach trains,” a CR official said.