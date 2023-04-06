Breaking News
Mumbai: Police arrest Borivali resident for duping woman

Updated on: 06 April,2023 09:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Ghoda worked as a Manager at Dreamland resort in Virar and was found to have duped a woman of rupees 19,000 by posing as the resort owner and offering discounted bookings

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Mumbai Police has arrested a man in connection with a cyber fraud case in Lokmanya Tilak Marg. He has been identified as Raunak Ghoda, a resident of Borivali.


Ghoda worked as a Manager at Dreamland resort in Virar and was found to have duped a woman of rupees 19,000 by posing as the resort owner and offering discounted bookings, police said.



The complainant, who was searching for rooms in Lonavala for her guests, approached the police after realizing that the booking promised by the accused was not made. The Lokmanya Tilak Marg Police cyber team, led by API Prakash Patil and constables Santosh Pawar and Nilesh Jhagde, tracked down Ghoda by investigating the phone number used for the fraudulent calls.


During the investigation, the police found that Ghoda had made 100-150 calls in January, and his father's number was one of the three shortlisted numbers. The police apprehended Ghoda from his Borivali residence on Tuesday evening after tracking his father's number.

The police suspect that Ghoda may have cheated many others using a similar modus operandi, but only a few have complained against him due to the small amounts involved.

