Mumbai: Police bandobast, traffic diversions for Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Updated on: 17 March,2024 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faisal Tandel | mailbag@mid-day.com

With the month of Ramadan underway, the road is also lined with stalls selling snacks till late in the night, which were also cleared off on Saturday

Mumbai: Police bandobast, traffic diversions for Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Pic/SAYYED SAMEER ABEDI

Mumbai: Police bandobast, traffic diversions for Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra
Key Highlights

  1. Mumbai Police deployed heavy bandobast and diverted and restricted traffic
  2. With Ramadan underway, road is also lined with stalls selling snacks till late in night
  3. Officials said the Yatra had received a huge response in Bhiwandi

Ahead of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai, the Mumbai Police deployed heavy bandobast and diverted and restricted traffic in several places in the city. “As the Yatra is about to pass through the 90 Feet Road in Dharavi, we have turned it into a one-way, with vehicles only allowed to go from the Sion station towards Kumbharwada. Parking has also been prohibited on the road,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Samadhan Pawar, Mumbai Traffic Police, adding that alternate routes have been provided for vehicles which will be unable to travel in the opposite direction due to the restrictions.


With the month of Ramadan underway, the road is also lined with stalls selling snacks till late in the night, which were also cleared off on Saturday. “We are coordinating with the traffic police to see that the Yatra goes off smoothly. At the same time, bandobast has been deployed to maintain law and order,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police Tejaswi Satpute, Zone V.


Also Read: Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Mumbai says warm hello to Rahul and Priyanka


Officials said the Yatra had received a huge response in Bhiwandi, while the turnout was low in areas like Mumbra and Thane. The Yatra culminates with a gathering at Shivaji Park, and people from all over the state are expected to attend. The police have declared No Parking zones on eight roads, imposed No Entry on four major roads with alternate routes provided and provided parking arrangements at seven spots in central Mumbai.

On Saturday afternoon, the Mulund check naka witnessed traffic snarls, with vehicles being backed up along the Eastern Express Highway. Motorists reported delays as long as one-and-a-half hours to move from the Sonapur signal till Runwal Greens in Hira Nagar. People also said that no traffic cops were in sight, and that motorists and locals had to pitch in with directing traffic. 

When contacted, M. Ramkumar, Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said, “The congestion was caused due to movement of Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra, who will be in Mumbai tomorrow, along with some other events in Mulund.”

With inputs from Prasun Choudhari

congress rahul gandhi bharat jodo nyay yatra mumbai police mumbai traffic mumbai mumbai news
