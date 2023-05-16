Mumbai Police bans flying activities in city till June 15, check details

The order issued by the Mumbai Police said that no flying activities of drone, remote controlled micro-light aircrafts, para-gliders, para-motors, hand gliders, hot air balloons, etc. shall be allowed in the jurisdiction of Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate for the period of next 30 Days

Mumbai Police on Tuesday said that flying of drones and other flying activities in the city is prohibited till June 15.

In a preventive order, Mumbai Police said that whereas, it is likely that terrorist/anti-national elements might make use of drones, remote controlled micro-light aircrafts, para-gliders in their attacks and thereby target VVIPs, endangering the life of public at large, destroy public property and cause disturbance to law and order in the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate area.

The order said, it has become necessary that certain restrictions should be put on the activities of such elements across the Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate to prevent probable sabotages through such drones, remote controlled micro-light aircrafts, para-gliders, for which some preventive and proactive measures needed be taken to

prevent the same.

The preventive order was issued by Vishal Thakur, DCP (Operations), Mumbai Police.

An official said, "it is a routine preventive order which is issued for the city by the Mumbai Police every month."

Earlier, the Mumbai Police had issued a similar preventive order last month. It had said, it is hereby being ordered that no flying activities of drones, remote-controlled micro-light aircrafts, para-gliders, para motors, hand gliders, hot air balloons, etc. shall be allowed in the jurisdiction of Mumbai Police Commissionerate from 16/04/2023 to 15/05/2023. The order had come then come into effect on16/04/2023 and was in place till 24.00 till 15/5/2023.

The order issued by the police on Tuesday said that no flying activities of drone, remote controlled micro-light aircrafts, para-gliders, para-motors, hand gliders, hot air balloons, etc. shall be allowed in the jurisdiction of Brihanmumbai Police Commissionerate for the period of next 30 days, i.e. from 17/05/2023 to 15/06/2023 except for aerial surveillance by Mumbai Police or by specific permission in writing by DCP (Operations), Mumbai.

It said that this order shall remain in force with effect 00.01 hrs. of 17/05/2023 till 24.00 hrs. of 15/06/2023 unless withdrawn earlier.

"Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860," the order said.