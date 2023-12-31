Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar to hold additional charge as Maharashtra DGP till further orders

Breaking News
Updated on: 31 December,2023 07:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

Top

Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar was on Sunday given additional charge as Maharashtra DGP on the retirement of incumbent Rajnish Seth

Vivek Phansalkar. File Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar was on Sunday given additional charge as Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) on the retirement of incumbent Rajnish Seth, reported the PTI.


An order issued by the Eknath Shinde government said that Vivek Phansalkar will hold additional charge of the state's top police post till further orders, as per the PTI.


In an another order, the Maharashtra government has appointed Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Nitin Kareer as the next chief secretary of the state, according to the news agency.


Nitin Kareer, who is currently the additional chief secretary (finance), is a 1988 batch IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre.

Nitin Kareer (57), who succeeds senior bureaucrat Manoj Saunik, took charge of his office on Sunday evening, as per the PTI.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police on Friday said that it has planned elaborate security measures for New Year's Eve 2024 on Sunday, December 31. The police said that it will be deploying as many as 11,500 police officials apart from senior police officials as part of their security arrangements in Mumbai and have asked the citizens to dial 100 in case of an emergency.

The police said, On December 31st, to welcome the New Year, many hotels. shopping malls, grounds and parks, and public places will be seeing huge gatherings. In Mumbai, as part of the security of the citizens, Mumbai Police have planned elaborate security arrangements in the city.

According to the police, as part of the security arrangements, the police will deploy as many as 22 Deputy Police Commissioner (DCP) level officials, 45 Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) level officials, 2,051 Police Inspectors and 11,500 police officials across the city to maintain the law and order and safe New Year celebrations in Mumbai.

The police said, apart from the deployment of police officials, the Mumbai Police have also planned to deploy SRPF companies, QRT teams, RCPs, and Police Homeguards at sensitive places and spots where huge crowds are expected to reach to celebrate New Year's Eve in the city.

"The police will also observe nakabandi and regular police patrolling in parts of the city as part of the security arrangements in Mumbai," said an official.

(with PTI inputs)

