Representational Pic/File

Mumbai Police issues traffic restrictions in Worli ahead of event at Nehru Planetarium

Mumbai Police on Monday issued traffic restrictions in Worli ahead of an event at Nehru Planetarium on July 30 and July 31.

In a traffic notification, the police said, whereas a program at Nehru Planetarium on 30-07-2024 and 31-07-2024 is schedule and the entry from Hinduja House at Rajani Patel Junction (Lotus Junction) and exit by Sanghi Path road may cause traffic congestion within the jurisdiction of Worli Traffic Division.

It said that in order to avoid inconvenience to the vehicular traffic on Anie Besant road, it is necessary to issue appropriate traffic management order.

The traffic notification was issued by Samadhan Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, H.Q. & Central, Traffic Police, Mumbai.

The notification said that in order to prevent obstruction and inconvenience to the public an order was being issued.

Following changes are made from 10.00 hrs dated 30/07/2024 to 20.00 hrs dated 31/07/2024.

One way traffic

- Motilal Sanghi Road shall be one way from Sanghi Path junction to Rajani PatelJunction (Lotus Junction) Hinduja House.

Alternate Route-

- Vehicles going to Nehru Center, NSCI, Mariamma Nagar from Rajani Patel Junction (Lotus Junction) Hinduja House shall go straight on north bound of Dr. Annie Besant Road till Khan Abdul Ghaffar Khan Junction and then take a U turn and go to their desired destination.

Police issues traffic diversions for work at Seepz Metro Station

Meanwhile, in an another traffic notification, Mumbai Police on Monday issued traffic diversions for ongoing work of Metro Line 6 at Seepz Metro Station.

In a traffic notification, the police said that in MIDC Traffic Division, it is necessary to temporarily close the traffic route and divert the traffic for the work of 'Elements Launching' for the construction of the metro station through the company Eagle Infra India LTD in accordance with the Mumbai Metro Line 6 project on the Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) line.

The 14.10-km-long Metro Line 6 route is parallel to the Jogeshwari Vikhroli junction (between Swami Samarth Nagar and Vikhroli).

The traffic notification was issued by Dr. Raju Bhujbal, Deputy Commissioner of Police, (Eastern Suburb) Traffic Police, Mumbai.

It said that the diversion will be in force from date July 30 to August 20 for time period- 00.00 am to 06.00 am everyday.

It said, "In order to prevent danger, obstructions and inconveniences to the public, following traffic diversions were being issued."

Road Closed

- Road between Om Vedant Petrol Pump and NSG Camp on JVLR Road South Bound shall be prohibited for all types of vehicular movement.

Road Diversion

- Vehicular movement on JVLR South Bound from Om Vedant Petrol Pump shall proceed from North Bound till NSG Camp on JVLR Road and from NSG Camp, the vehicles shall proceed on South Bound of JVLR Road.