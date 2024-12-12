The campaign aims to involve the public in maintaining road discipline by actively lodging complaints against drivers who flout rules or cause inconvenience

In a bid to tackle rampant traffic violations by auto-rickshaw drivers and ensure smoother commutes for residents, the Mumbai Police has initiated a special campaign encouraging citizens to report errant drivers. Since the launch of the campaign on November 29, the police have seized 426 autorickshaws and penalised 2,099 drivers within a span of just 12 days.

The campaign aims to involve the public in maintaining road discipline by actively lodging complaints against drivers who flout rules or cause inconvenience. Citizens can register their grievances by contacting the police control room at 100, 112, or 103.

The campaign’s focal points include ensuring compliance with key regulations, such as possession of valid licenses, fitness certificates, and adherence to mandatory uniforms, as stipulated by the traffic and RTO departments. These measures aim to enhance accountability among drivers and curb issues like overcharging and refusal of service, which often inconvenience passengers.

In addition to document and uniform checks, the campaign is cracking down on a range of violations. Auto drivers found carrying additional passengers, refusing rides, driving on the wrong side of the road, or parking in unauthorised areas are being penalised.