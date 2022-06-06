Breaking News
Mumbai Police record Salim Khan's statement; threat letter to Salman mentions he will meet Moose Wala's fate

Updated on: 06 June,2022 08:19 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Police, who visited Salman's house in suburban Bandra and enhanced the security around the building, could not record the actor's statement as he was not available

Salim Khan (L) and Salman Khan. File Photo


Mumbai Police on Monday recorded the statement of Bollywood actor Salman Khan's father Salim Khan, a day after a letter threatened that the father-son duo will meet the fate of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.

Police, who visited Salman's house in suburban Bandra and enhanced the security around the building, could not record the actor's statement as he was not available, an official said.




According to a police source, the letter said, "Salim Khan, Salman Khan Bahot Jald Aapka Mooselwala Hoga G.B L.B" (Salim Khan, Salman Khan very soon you will meet the fate of Moose Wala.)


mumbai news mumbai police salman khan salim khan maharashtra

