Mumbai: Police register murder case, arrest two persons after a man found hanging from tree

Two months after a man was found hanging from a tree in Mumbai, the city police have converted the Accidental Death Report (ADR) into a case of murder and arrested two persons in this connection, an official told news agency PTI.

On April 19, the body was found hanging from a tree in Chembur area in Mumbai.

Though initially the police registered an ADR, they suspected the man was killed as some marks were found on the body, the official from Tilak Nagar police station told PTI on Wednesday.

According to PTI, when the police enquired with residents of the locality where the body was found, some persons told them that they saw two men assaulting the victim on the day of the incident.

The persons also told the police that they had tried to intervene, but later left from there as the attackers did not listen to them, the official said.

Based on the inputs, the police scanned CCTV footage of the locality and collected more details.

With the help of technical evidence, the police on Wednesday arrested the two accused, identified as Gautam Borade alias Taklaya (28) and Afzal Sheikh (20), the official told PTI.

During questioning, the accused told the police that they had killed the man and later hanged the body using a cloth rope, he said.

The accused also told the police that on the day of the incident, the three of them were drunk. The man abused them following which the accused, in fit of rage, assaulted him severely and he died, the official told PTI.

A case has been registered against the accused under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 302 (murder), the police added.

Meanwhile, three more stock brokers have been arrested for alleged involvement in illegal trading of shares, also called 'dabba trading,' Mumbai Police said on Wednesday.

They allegedly used to get commission from the main accused in the case -- who has been already arrested -- for bringing investors, an official told PTI.

Unit 11 of the Mumbai crime branch, which is probing the case, made the latest arrests from suburban Kandivali, Dahisar and Borivali areas on Tuesday evening, he added.

'Dabba trading' denotes illegal share trading outside the purview of recognized stock exchanges.

Police had arrested the kingpin of the racket, a 43-year-old man, on June 20.

His turnover during the period between March 23 to June 20, 2023, was a whopping Rs 4,672 crore, the police official said.

He is accused of cheating the government of more than Rs 1.95 crore by not paying various taxes such as the security transaction tax, capital gains tax, stamp duty, SEBI turnover fees and stock exchange turnover revenue.

(With inputs from PTI)