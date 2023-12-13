According to Mumbai Police, the speed limits were set permanently and the decision was taken to avoid accidents

File Photo

Listen to this article Mumbai Police sets speed limit for motorists in parts of city from Dec 13, check details x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





According to the police, the speed limits were set permanently It further said that the speed limits shall remain in place for all types of vehicles The speed limits on the mentioned roads will come into effect from December 13

Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued a list of areas in the city restricting motorists from over speeding, an official said.

According to the police, the speed limits were set permanently and the decision was taken to avoid accidents.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a traffic notification, the police said, in order to prevent danger, obstruction and inconvenience to the public, the mentioned roads shall permanently have speed limits.

It further said that the speed limits shall remain in place for all types of vehicles on the roads as mentioned in the jurisdiction of Mumbai Police.

"The speed limits on the mentioned roads will come into effect from December 13 and will remain in place till further orders," an official said.

Also Read: Mumbai Police asks motorists to clear pending e-challans, appeals to remain present at Lok Adalat on Dec 9

The speed limit notification for the parts of the city was issued by M. Ramkumar, Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic Police, Mumbai.

The maximum speed limit to drive or allow the vehicle to be driven on the below-mentioned roads-

1- P. Dmello Road, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road - 50kmps

2- Godrej Junction to Opera House, Maharshi Karve Road - 50kmps

3- Haji Ali Junction to Mahalaxhmi Railway Station, Keshavrao Khade Marg- 50kmps

4- Bindu Madhav Chowk to Dr. Keshav Balram Hedgewar Chowk (Love Grove) Junction, Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Road- 60kmps

5- Diamond Junction to MTNL Junction, Avenue - 1 BKC- 60kmps

6- Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR)- 60kmps

At step slopes of bridge ramps, at turns and curves, the speed limit will be 30kmps. On East and West bounds the speed limits on JVLR will be 70kmps

7- Veer Jijamata Bhosle Flyover in Chembur- the speed limit will be 60kmps

On ascend and descend of the Veer Jijamata Bhosle Flyover the speed limit will be 40kmps

8- New flyover at Chheda Nagar- 60kmps

On ascend and descend of the flyover the speed limit will be 40kmps

9- Amar Mahal Flyover, Chembur- 70kmps

On ascend and descend of the Veer Jijamata Bhosle Flyover the speed limit will be 40kmps

Sources said the speed limitations in the city will help in curbing accidents on the roads in parts of the city and will also help in decreasing traffic rule violations in terms of over speeding.