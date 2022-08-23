Mumbai police suspect role of Doha man in ‘26/11-type’ threat

Though WhatsApp number used to send the message belongs to Pakistan, IP address is of another country; 4 people being questioned

Police check a vehicle during a bandobast, at Lalbaug on August 18. Pic/Sameer Markande

The Mumbai Crime Branch, which is probing the 26/11-type threat received by the city traffic police last week, has not ruled out the terror angle as the IP address used to send the threat messages and some screenshots has thrown up a hazy picture. Officers privy to the investigation said the WhatsApp number used to send the messages belongs to Pakistan but its IP address is from another country. Cops suspect the role of a certain Anees, who is in Doha, as he was involved in making a similar threat earlier.

Senior officers on Monday briefed deputy CM Devendra Fadanvis, who also holds the charge of the crucial home department, about the case. Sources said the Crime Branch has written to WhatsApp to get a real-time IP address to establish the country from which the threat was generated using a Pakistani number. During the initial probe, sources said, the Crime Branch found that all seven numbers shared on the WhatsApp of Mumbai traffic police belong to Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh. The police have so far traced four people who were using the numbers provided by the unknown person threatening a 26/11-type attack.

Sources have told mid-day that of the seven numbers, three were not in use for a very long time, though efforts are being made to get their details through telecom companies. So far, one person has been detained from Vasai and is still being questioned by the Crime Branch. They said the police have not found any suspicious activities of the said person. “Till the time we complete our probe, we cannot rule out anything. Everyone named in the message is being questioned and examined thoroughly,” said an officer on the promise of anonymity.

The Crime Branch is also coordinating with the Uttar Pradesh anti-terrorism squad (ATS) and one team has already left for UP, where two persons have been detained based on the numbers shared with the Mumbai traffic police. Another Crime Branch team is in Haryana to question the fourth person located there. “So far, we haven’t found any link between these four, but they are being questioned in different states,” the officer added. Sources said central agencies are working with the Mumbai Crime Branch to get more info on Anees, who is in Doha, Qatar. This person has issued similar threats in the past.

07

No of Indian numbers shared in the msg.

