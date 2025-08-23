Step taken after police warning that crowds jumping over barricades at Chowpatty could trigger stampede at popular immersion site

To mitigate the risk of a stampede at Chowpatty , one of the most prominent natural immersion sites for Ganesh idols in South Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has demolished the traffic divider (median) on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road (Chowpatty Road).

The decision was taken after consultations with the Joint Commissioner of Police. It was pointed out to the BMC that participants at crowded immersion sites such as Chowpatty, are likely to jump over the divider. In large crowds, if anyone slips or loses balance, it could trigger a stampede. Meanwhile, to prevent rash pedestrian crossings, the BMC has temporarily placed jute bags as a makeshift divider.

What was the project?

In July 2023, the BMC had installed tall barricades on Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Road, stretching from Marine Drive up to Princess Street flyover, and further to Chowpatty, to prevent pedestrians from crossing the road. The move followed a survey by the Marine Drive Traffic Division, which had suggested measures to prevent accidents along this stretch.



BMC workers break the divider and place temporarily place bags. PIC/ASHISH RAJE

At the time, the Marine Drive Citizens’ Association had also written to the BMC multiple times, highlighting the issue. Residents further pointed out that the barricade median was not strong enough to stop pedestrians from crossing, as many managed to squeeze through gaps between the bars.

Significance of location

As this road stretch is long and frequented by tourists, evening walkers, and college students, the association had told the BMC that citizens were unaware of where zebra crossings or gaps in the median were located, and ended up crossing the road unsafely. Additionally, the patch of median that the BMC has now demolished is located directly in front of the entrance to Chowpatty. On the opposite side of the road are popular eateries often visited by students, families, and tourists.

Why demolish it?

Chowpatty is one of the most popular immersion sites for Ganesh idols. Many iconic Ganesh mandals, such as Lalbaugcha Raja, immerse their idols here. On Anant Chaturdashi, the site witnesses chock-a-block pedestrian traffic.

Earlier this month, the BMC raised concerns with the Mumbai traffic police about pedestrians continuing to cross the road despite the barricades. Assistant Commissioner of D Ward, Manish Walanju, said, “Even on normal days, we have noticed people jumping over the bars to cross the road. This behaviour can be rampant during the immersion processions. If someone trips, it can cause panic and a stampede.”

Following a joint site visit with the joint CP (law and order), the traffic police recommended that the BMC temporarily remove the barricades. Walanju added, “They will be reinstalled after the immersion is over.”