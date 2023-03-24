Mumbai: Prime city pool in shambles as summer looms

Shivaji Park facility, used by more than a 1,000 people daily, crumbling with stinky showers, broken doors, corroded lockers, etc.; management promises repairs before summer

A filthy changing room and corroded lockers at the Mahatma Gandhi pool in Dadar

The BMC’s Shivaji Park swimming pool, where central Mumbai residents go to beat the heat, is in a shambles. According to members, the shower rooms stink and lack water and doors while corroded lockers and broken tiles are putting off swimming enthusiasts. Officials have told mid-day that the contractor has been told to fix the issues as soon as possible.