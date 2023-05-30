Mumbai: Private agencies to monitor roads for hazards this monsoon

Breaking News
Updated on: 30 May,2023 07:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve | sameer.surve@mid-day.com

...while BMC says this will help prevent any untoward accidents caused by broken or missing manhole covers; activists slam civic body for wasting Rs 120 crore

An open manhole at BKC on April 26, 2022; (right) a broken footpath opposite KEM hospital in Parel on September 21, 2018. File pics


The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to appoint private agencies to survey each ward and identify hazards, which will be fixed by the civic body ahead of the monsoon. Activists have slammed the BMC for spending money on this exercise and depending on private agencies to do what is arguably the civic body’s job.

