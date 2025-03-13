Enhanced security measures in place to prevent balloon and water bag throwing incidents on Holi. The RPF also said they are on alert mode. “Our RPF teams have been conducting several outreach programmes and counselling everyone. We are doing everything possible to ensure the safety of our passengers,” Western Railway chief public relations officer

GRP officials counsel people living along the Western Railway corridor

The Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) on Wednesday said they will take strict action against miscreants who throw balloons and water bags on railway premises. They also appealed to commuters not to stand on the footboard while travelling.

“We have decided to increase the visibility of uniformed personnel inside trains and at stations on Friday. Our teams will be moving from train to train and patrolling to deter any untoward incidents. It is dangerous to throw balloons or water bags, as it could lead to someone standing at the door to lose their balance. The problem areas are mostly the harbour line of Central Railway, where most of the issues are faced. We are not just counselling the people staying in houses next to the tracks with the help of city police but also telling them firmly that they should not indulge in any such activities, GRP commissioner Ravindra Shisve told mid-day.

Police presence inside trains and at stations will be beefed up on Friday

“We have identified the hotspots, and our teams have visited houses and slums along the railway corridor and counselled them. The number of people throwing balloons is high in areas like Sion, Wadala, Kurla of Central Railway, and Bandra, Mahim of Western Railway. Therefore, special vigil will be kept in such places,” a senior GRP official said.

“Action will be initiated against those throwing balloons and plastic bags on running trains on the occasion of Holi,” he added.

As per existing laws, one has to pay a hefty fine and or face imprisonment for causing harm and being a nuisance to the railway passengers. Also railway nuisance or committing an act of indecency on railway premises is covered under Section 145 of the Railways Act, 1989, which outlines penalties for being intoxicated, creating a nuisance, or interfering with railway amenities.

The RPF also said they are on alert mode. “Our RPF teams have been conducting several outreach programmes and counselling everyone. We are doing everything possible to ensure the safety of our passengers,” Western Railway chief public relations officer Vineet Abhishek said.

