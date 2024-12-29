The incident took place on a Goregaon-bound local at Bandra station

The Harbour line services in Mumbai were disrupted on Sunday evening after a person climbed on top of a train.

Confirming the development, a Central Railway CR spokesperson said, “One person, likely to be mentally ill, climbed on the coach of a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Goregaon (G-55) local at Bandra station. Therefore, the train was stopped from 5.18 pm to 5.32 pm. Trains are now running normal on the Harbour Line.”

More details are awaited.