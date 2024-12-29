Breaking News
Man climbs on top of Mumbai local train, disrupts Harbour Line services

Updated on: 29 December,2024 09:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

The incident took place on a Goregaon-bound local at Bandra station

Man climbs on top of Mumbai local train, disrupts Harbour Line services

Representational pic

Listen to this article
Man climbs on top of Mumbai local train, disrupts Harbour Line services
The Harbour line services in Mumbai were disrupted on Sunday evening after a person climbed on top of a train.


Confirming the development, a Central Railway CR spokesperson said, “One person, likely to be mentally ill, climbed on the coach of a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Goregaon (G-55) local at Bandra station. Therefore, the train was stopped from 5.18 pm to 5.32 pm. Trains are now running normal on the Harbour Line.”


More details are awaited.


