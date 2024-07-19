Ashwini Vaishnaw spent Friday reviewing ongoing projects; also stressed on further reducing train headaway time from current three minutes

Ashwini Vaishnaw. File Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Mumbai: Railway minister in city to meet officials, discuss projects x 00:00

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday conducted detailed meetings with the city's railway officials, including CR, WR, MRVC and the KR and for the first time stressed that the headaway of trains should be further cut down from the existing 180 seconds (3 min).

In a day-long meeting in Mumbai, Vaishnaw conducted detailed reviews of ongoing projects aimed at capacity enhancement and infrastructure augmentation.

"Specific attention was given to the progress and future trajectories of projects like MUTP III & III A, as well as the acquisition of AC EMU rakes. The meeting highlighted plans for advanced signalling systems like AWS, Kavach and CBTC, with an emphasis on ensuring minimal disruption to Mumbai's suburban operations and addition of capacity by reducing the headway from existing 180 seconds in cautious manner after accumulation of adequate expertise and ensuring the steadfastness of the systems," an official said.

The meeting was attended by senior officials from Central Railway, Western Railway, Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC), Konkan Railway Corporation Limited (KRCL), and other pertinent railway entities.

"The meeting commenced with a comprehensive presentation outlining strategic railway projects underway across Maharashtra. These encompassed crucial initiatives for enhancing capacity, infrastructure, and safety, including plans for major coaching terminals in Mumbai. Discussions also touched upon collaborations with Municipal Bodies and other stakeholders. During the deliberations, Vaishnaw emphasised several key priorities, including the augmentation of Mumbai's suburban rail capacity, enhancing safety measures for long-distance trains, and integrating railway stations with urban landscapes," he added.

Vaishnaw emphasised on structural audit of various infrastructures, stressing the importance of disaster management capabilities within Indian Railways and their preparedness in any eventuality.

CR updates

Central Railway shared insights into their initiatives to enhance capacity by mega coaching terminals planned at Parel, Kalyan, LTT and Panvel Kalamboli along with various infrastructural upgradation proposals underway and in various phases.

WR updates

Western Railway provided updates on critical projects such as the 5th/6th line and Virar Dahanu Quadrupling, while issues regarding land acquisition for the Vasai By-Pass line and the extension of the Harbour line were deliberated upon.

Discussions further encompassed infrastructural developments at various stations, and other key stations, alongside projects aimed at enhancing passenger amenities such as lifts, escalators, and ROB maintenance.

Representatives from KRCL briefed on their unique challenges and ongoing projects aimed at enhancing capacity and developing world-class infrastructure. Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation provided updates on their various ongoing works, including the ambitious Nagpur-Nagbhir Gauge Conversion Project set to conclude by year-end.

The meeting concluded with a directive to expedite decision-making processes and ensure seamless execution of planned initiatives for the benefit of commuters and the economy at large.