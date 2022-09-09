Mumbai: Rain hits peak hour Central Railway services

Andheri subway closes due to heavy rain; downpour causes crowding at CSMT, Churchgate stations

Dadar railway station sees massive crowding amid heavy rainfall on Thursday

AMID a heavy spell of rain on Thursday evening, the subway at Andheri was closed to traffic. More than two feet of water had collected at the spot despite the presence of water pumps.

The site got flooded after just half an hour of rainfall, prompting the traffic police to tweet at 6.34 pm, “Due to waterlogging at Andheri subway is closed for traffic. Kindly use an alternate route for commuting.”

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken various measures to prevent waterlogging in low-lying areas such as Hindmata and King’s Circle, which are chronic flooding spots. The corporation floated tenders worth Rs 100 crore to improve the water drainage system at Andheri but its endeavours will take at least two years to come to fruition.

Peak-hour evening railway services were affected, leading to crowding at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Churchgate station.

A Central Railway spokesperson said, “Water from hilly areas had accumulated on the fast local line for some time near Diva. But at no point in time were services suspended. Trains are running late.”



Heavy showers at Dadar on Thursday. Pics/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

“In the stretch of Kalwa, Mumbra and Diva, there was 105 mm of rain in a few hours and a flash flood-like situation on platform 4, leading to problems. Trains had bunched between Ghatkopar and Thane,” he added.

An official stated, “Also, a goods train uncoupled between Ambivli and Titwala stations on the down line (trains going from Kalyan to Kasara) at 6.20 pm. It was coupled and operations re-started safely at 6.45 pm.” On Western Railway, services were also delayed, but no water-logging or any major hassle was witnessed.

100

The value of tenders floated in crores to improve drainage at Andheri

