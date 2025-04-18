BMC's Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects), Abhijit Bangar, carried out an inspection of low-lying areas in Mumbai and issued several key directives to the officials to ensure efficient stormwater drainage and flood management, an official statement said

As part of pre-monsoon preparations, BMC’s Stormwater Drainage Department is actively carrying out various works, the officials said. Pic/BMC

Ahead of Mumbai rains, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is taking major steps to prevent waterlogging in flood-prone areas of the city before the arrival of monsoon season.

Several low-lying areas in Mumbai witness waterlogging during heavy rains.

He directed the BMC officials to work in coordination with the railway officials.

Bangar suggested to conduct a hydraulic survey and implement appropriate measures to improve water discharge.

He conducted a field inspection of several waterlogging-prone locations in the city and eastern suburbs, including the Mankhurd underpass, Chembur's Shell Colony underpass, Tembhi Bridge, S.G. Barve Road near Chandrodya Society at Kurla Junction, Chunabhatti railway station, and the Hindmata rainwater holding pond.

Bangar was accompanied by Chief Engineer (Stormwater Drains) Shridhar Chaudhary and other senior officials.

The statement said that specific measures are to be taken at the Mankhurd Maharashtra Nagar underpass to prevent flooding, while systematic drainage planning is to be carried out in the Tembhi Bridge area.

At Hindmata pumping station, the operation must be made more efficient with the installation of flow meters and standardisation of pump capacity across all seven pumps, the official statement said.

To ensure faster rainwater drainage during monsoon, additional pumping facilities are to be installed where necessary. Internet of Things (IoT) based technology will be integrated with existing pumps to enable real-time monitoring through disaster management systems. These sensors will help immediately detect whether pumps are operational or not, the BMC said.

At Chunabhatti Railway Station and surrounding areas, to avoid water accumulation that disrupts train services on the Harbour Line, BMC and railway officials have been instructed to carry out a detailed hydraulic survey. Plans include setting up mini pumping stations and identifying alternative water discharge routes, including possibly installing drainage lines beneath the railway tracks, the civic body said.

It said that in Mankhurd Maharashtra Nagar Underpass, the area which is prone to waterlogging as it is situated in a low-lying zone. Bangar directed officials to complete road concreting work before the monsoon and to operate existing pumping stations more effectively. A proposal for a new pumping station with high-capacity pumps and a holding tank is currently under tender, the civic officials said.

During his visit to Chembur Shell Colony and Tembhi Bridge area, Bangar asked for changes in the pumping system, including additional pumps and dedicated lines to discharge rainwater directly into the main sewer network to prevent backflow.

Hindmata area which is known for chronic flooding, now has underground storage tanks and seven pumps in place. Bangar stated that there was a need for installing flow meters and ensuring uniform pump capacity for efficient operation during the rains in the city, the civic body statement said.

Bangar also conducted a survey at the Chandrodya Society in Kurla East and other vulnerable spots in the area. He reviewed the drainage systems allegedly impacted by construction of recent civic works.

"The BMC is constructing new parallel stormwater drains to mitigate flooding caused by existing blockages in the area," an official said.

Meanwhile, at several locations including Maharashtra Nagar, drains alongside railway tracks and roads will be widened and deepened.