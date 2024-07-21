Mumbai rains: Flights operations hit, waterlogging in several parts as city witnesses heavy downpour

Flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were suspended twice for a brief period due to inclement weather and low visibility

Cars were seen wading through flooded streets following heavy rains in Mumbai on Sunday. Pic/Shadab Khan

Mumbai on Sunday witnessed heavy rains, disrupting flight operations and inundating roads in many parts of the city, the officials said.

Flight operations at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were suspended twice for a brief period due to inclement weather and low visibility amid Mumbai rains, a source told the PTI.

As many 36 flights were cancelled at the Mumbai airport on Sunday as intermittent heavy spells of rains hit the city, which also forced the facility operator to suspend runway operations twice within almost one hour, albeit for a brief period, sources said.

Flights of IndiGo, Air India, Vistara and Akasa were diverted, it was stated.

In a post on X, the Air India stated, "Heavy rains in Mumbai are affecting flight operations and resulting in cancellation and diversion of some of our flights. Air India is offering full refunds or a one-time complimentary rescheduling for bookings confirmed for travel on 21st July 2024."

Meanwhile, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the city received 82 mm of rain, the eastern suburbs 96 mm, and the western suburbs got 90 mm till 4 pm.

Suburban train services were operating normally on both the Western and Central Railway routes. However, trains were delayed by 15 to 20 minutes on the Harbour Line due to waterlogging near Mankhurd, Panvel and Kurla stations, according to the PTI.

A few buses were diverted because of flooding in many parts of the city.

A traffic police official said Andheri Subway in DN Nagar was closed, and the southbound traffic was diverted via Gokhale Bridge and northbound traffic via Thackeray Bridge.

Similarly, the Khar subway was closed. The traffic was diverted via Linking Road, and the Maharashtra Nagar subway in Trombay was shut due to flooding in the area, he said.

Several vehicles were stranded on inundated roads in Wadala and Matunga in central Mumbai, the official said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday asked officials to be on high alert in light of heavy rains in several parts of Maharashtra.

The State Disaster Response Force, the local administration, civic bodies, police, etc, should take regular updates on the weather from the India Meteorological Department and plan accordingly to provide relief to citizens, he said.

(with PTI inputs)